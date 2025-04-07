'It will be like The Purge' - Plans underway to stop PCSOs from going on the beat in Shropshire after 8pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police has said the proposal, which is in a consultation face, is being considered due to "ongoing financial challenges" facing the force.

But PCSOs say the move will leave little or no visible policing in some areas after 8pm at night.

The move is being proposed to save West Mercia Police £350,000, but will also see PCSOs lose around £110 in pay.

But one PCSO who has patrolled the Telford area for more than seven years but has asked not to be named, said it was not about pay but the “dramatic effect” the move will have on local communities and will see anti-social behaviour rocket.

He said: “Some of the community events PCSO attend like parish council meetings, night time economy patrols, local bonfires, the policing of events - all these will now be left unattended with the new working suggestion by West Mercia Police.