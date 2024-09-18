Colleagues make a splash for Macmillan at Coracle World Championships

We are thrilled to announce that through our collective efforts and the generous support of our sponsors, we raised a fantastic £1,065! These funds will help Macmillan continue their incredible work providing essential care and resources to individuals and families affected by cancer.

The Coracle World Championships has always been an event we look forward to. As always, it brought plenty of fun and friendly competition. A particular highlight of the day was watching one of our team members make an unexpected splash - not once, but multiple times! Despite some wobbly moments on the water, DB Roberts team put in a strong performance.

We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us - whether by cheering us on, donating, or paddling alongside us. Every penny raised will go toward supporting Macmillan’s vital services, helping individuals navigate their cancer journey with greater ease.

We’re already looking forward to next year’s coracle championships!

By Emily Pipkin - Contributor