Moreton Hall expands ‘outstanding’ nursery provision from September

Nestled in 100 acres of beautiful Shropshire parkland, Moreton Hall’s nursery offers a warm, family-centred environment where children can thrive from their very first steps in education. The expansion will increase places available to local families, offering more children access to an exceptional early years experience.

“We’re thrilled to be growing our Pre-Prep provision,” said Deborah Speakman, Head of Moreton Hall Prep. “Our nursery children benefit from a truly enriched curriculum that includes French, swimming, dance, tennis, forest school, music, all taught by subject specialists, in addition to the core Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum.”

Children also enjoy access to the wider school’s incredible facilities, including the on-site Holroyd Community Theatre, where they experience performances with West End production values. They also regularly go on trips and visits alongside the Reception class.

Moreton Hall Pre-Prep offers extended wrap-around care, with nutritious home-cooked meals served throughout the day and opening hours from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., providing flexibility for busy families. Funded places are available.

To find out more or to book a personal tour or taster session, contact Headteacher Deborah Speakman on 01691 776028 | prephead@moretonhall.com or our Nursery Manager, Nic Perry, on 01691 776063 | firststeps@moretonhall.com

“Children carefully build their confidence at every stage.”

ISI Inspection Report