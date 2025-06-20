Oswestry home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are 1,344 home care providers in the West Midlands and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the West Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk , which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Visiting Angels North Shropshire

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Visiting Angels North Shropshire has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the West Midlands!”

Nicky Goodall, Direcror at Visiting Angels North Shropshire, said: "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality care and our unique carer-centric approach, which puts both our clients and caregivers at the heart of everything we do. By valuing and supporting our team, we ensure the compassionate, consistent care our clients deserve.

“A huge thank you to our incredible caregivers and the families who trust us every day. This award is a reflection of your dedication and support and we are super proud of you all.”

For more information, head to homecare.co.uk.