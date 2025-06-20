Business comes to life in Shrewsbury: First-ever Hashtag Business Event coming to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event, part of the UK’s fastest-growing series of business expos by Hashtag Events, will bring together dozens of regional exhibitors, industry professionals, and decision-makers for a day of collaboration, inspiration, and opportunity, all under one roof.

Crucially, the event is being co-hosted and sponsored by local business Reclaim Tax UK, a nationally recognised tax consultancy headquartered in Shrewsbury. With a track record of delivering more than £50 million in Research & Development tax benefits to Shropshire-based companies alone, the firm is now turning its attention toward creating real-world opportunities for business growth and networking in its own backyard.

“We know first-hand how much innovation is happening across this region,” said Sean Goodman, National Development Director at Reclaim Tax UK.

“From advanced engineering to agriculture, food manufacturing to software development, there’s an incredible ecosystem of businesses here. This event is about bringing those businesses together, sharing knowledge, and making connections that could lead to long-term success.”

A Platform for Progress

The Hashtag Business Event promises to be far more than a typical trade show. With over 30 confirmed exhibitors, the event will showcase everything from cutting-edge tech and business support services to creative agencies, local start-ups, and professional service providers.

Alongside the main exhibition area, guests can attend a range of expert-led business seminars, covering topics such as tax relief, digital strategy, leadership, and innovation. In addition, speed networking sessions will allow attendees to quickly build connections and open doors to future collaboration.

And crucially, it’s free to attend.

Shrewsbury Business Expo

A Home-Grown Success Story

For Reclaim Tax UK, the event is also a reflection of their commitment to supporting the community beyond financial services. Known for working with companies across multiple sectors to unlock hidden tax benefits — particularly in the area of R&D — the firm is becoming increasingly visible as a force for regional business development.

The choice of Shrewsbury Town FC as the venue is also deliberate, reflecting both the accessibility and community spirit of the town. With free parking, refreshments, and an open layout that encourages natural interaction, it’s set to be a vibrant and welcoming environment.

“We didn’t just want to put on a ‘business show’ — we wanted to create something that feels like it belongs to Shrewsbury,” added Goodman.

“Whether you’re a sole trader, a start-up founder, or part of a larger team, this event is for you. Come and connect, come and learn — or just come and say hello.”

Final Opportunities to Exhibit

With momentum building, only a limited number of exhibitor spaces remain. Businesses keen to showcase their offering to an audience of active buyers, decision-makers, and potential collaborators are encouraged to act fast.

Over 300 business professionals are expected to attend throughout the day, representing sectors including engineering, construction, healthcare, hospitality, and creative industries.

Event Details:

Venue: Shrewsbury Town Football Club, Oteley Road, SY2 6ST

Date: Tuesday 24th June 2025

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Visitor Admission: Free

Exhibitor Enquiries & Registration: hashtagevents.co.uk/business-shows/shrewsbury-business-show/

For those in and around Shropshire looking to grow their network, stay ahead of industry trends, or simply explore new partnerships, the inaugural Hashtag Business Event could be the most valuable half-day they invest this year.