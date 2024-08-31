Telford resident turns life around, thanks to retirement community support

Since Beverley, 54, moved into Lawley Bank Court retirement community in Telford in early 2024, it has completely changed her life.

When living in her previous home on her own in the local area, she began to feel very isolated and unsafe. A friend recommended that she visit Lawley Bank Court for a look around, and when she saw the onsite facilities and experienced the warm and friendly atmosphere, she knew she wanted to make it her new home.

Beverley said: "When I visited Lawley Bank Court for the first time, I’d never seen anything like it before and I didn’t know it existed. When I saw it for myself, it was easy to imagine all the positives that living here would give me, and I knew I would be happy here.

"My life has improved so much since moving into Lawley Bank Court. I receive regular support with things like shopping, housework, managing appointments and making social plans, which helps me to maintain my independence. I have friends and company around when I want it, and I can do as much or as little of the activities as I choose – it’s a totally flexible way of living and suits my lifestyle.

"One of the reasons I wanted to move here is because of the location and how close it is to shops, which makes everything easy for me to access more independently. It’s also really convenient having facilities onsite too – I often use the Taste restaurant, the library, the activity room and the gym. It’s great having everything so close-by, meaning that I don’t have to go out and find things to do or groups to join, because it’s all available right on my doorstep, and everyone is so friendly.

"I’ve made lots of friends since moving here – everybody knows me now! I attend lots of activities here, including book club, craft mornings, darts, quizzes and other entertainment. I often enjoy helping with setting up activities or clearing up afterwards, as it gives me more time to catch up with my new friends. The staff are always very approachable too, and they’re always happy to answer any questions I have, as they’re really helpful and understanding. We’re all one Lawley Bank Court community together!

"I like that we often have visitors from the local area too. Children from the nearby school come and sing for us, and send us letters, and we have lots of performers coming in. The service has great relationships with local charities and other community groups as well.

"People think that retirement communities are just for older people, but they’re suitable for so many people. You can have care or support if you need it, you can choose to join in any of the activities or events you like the sound of, as they’re suitable for all ages, and it’s so convenient having everything onsite or close by.

"I think Lawley Bank Court is a fantastic place to live. I have no regrets about moving, and my family are happy that I’m feeling settled and part of a community in my new home. Living here has given me the opportunity to live the lifestyle I want."

By Emily Winfield - Contributor