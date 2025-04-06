Woman taken to hospital by parents after suffering burns in Oswestry house fire
A woman was taken to hospital by her parents after suffering burns to her legs in a house fire last night.
The blaze happened in Cambrian Drive, Oswestry.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 10.40pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics did not attend and the woman was taken to hospital by her parents.
She said: "On Saturday, April 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Oswestry .
"Fire involving clothing left on hob. Fire was out on arrival of fire service.
"Crew used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. One casualty suffered burns to her legs."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.