Woman taken to hospital by parents after suffering burns in Oswestry house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The blaze happened in Cambrian Drive, Oswestry.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 10.40pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics did not attend and the woman was taken to hospital by her parents.

She said: "On Saturday, April 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Oswestry .

"Fire involving clothing left on hob. Fire was out on arrival of fire service.

"Crew used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots. One casualty suffered burns to her legs."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.