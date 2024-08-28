Tractor show contest won by owner Arthur
Arthur Price’s Massey Ferguson 135 won the hotly contested vintage tractor class at the recent Llanwrtyd Wells and District Show. The restored Massey Ferguson 135 outshone the other tractors of local enthusiasts. Arthur didn’t have far to go for the win as he was probably the nearest tractor competitor to the Ffos Road show field (by kind permission of Mrs M Williams). The keen tractor enthusiast often takes part in local tractor runs and participated in the very successful Welsh National Tractor Road Run that was based in the town in June with the Massey.
Amongst the other tractors on display was Dave Clarke’s vineyard Massey Ferguson 35, who had bought the little Massey off social media to use in the Welsh run, after working many hours, burning the midnight oil to get the tractor ready in time having to undertake some major refurbishment work of the engine.
Evan Lewis and Jim Davies had their road run tractors on show of a Ford 3000 and a Fordson Dexta, respectively.
The most unusual tractor on display was David Brown 1210 of Lee Evans which although was still two wheel drive it had been modified to have four equal sized wheels for a specific purpose.
By E A Bates - Contributor