Tractor show contest won by owner Arthur

Amongst the other tractors on display was Dave Clarke’s vineyard Massey Ferguson 35, who had bought the little Massey off social media to use in the Welsh run, after working many hours, burning the midnight oil to get the tractor ready in time having to undertake some major refurbishment work of the engine.

Evan Lewis and Jim Davies had their road run tractors on show of a Ford 3000 and a Fordson Dexta, respectively.

The most unusual tractor on display was David Brown 1210 of Lee Evans which although was still two wheel drive it had been modified to have four equal sized wheels for a specific purpose.

Arthur Price's winning Massey Ferguson 135. Photo: E A Bates

Lee Evans' David Brown 1210 which had been adapted to have equal sized wheels. Photo: E A Bates

Some of the tractors on display. Photo: E A Bates

By E A Bates - Contributor