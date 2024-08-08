Volunteers take on challenge to help feed hungry school children

A group of local volunteers are supporting international school feeding charity Mary’s Meals with a new fundraiser, taking place on September 15.

The Shropshire Three Peaks Challenge is a walking or running event starting from Cardington Village Hall and taking in The Lawley, Caer Caradoc and Hope Bowdler, a circular 10 mile route with 2,450 ft of elevation.

Alison Staples, part of the volunteer team says: “We wanted to make the most of the beautiful Shropshire countryside that we live in and to put on an event that will make a difference to the lives of young people across the world. We are hopeful the walk will become an annual event!”

Volunteers like Alison play a vital role in helping Mary’s Meals to feed children in the world’s poorest countries.

The charity started its work in 2002, feeding 200 children at a school in Malawi, and is now reaching more than 2.4 million children in 17 countries every school day.

Dan McNally, Head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, says: “We are so thankful to the Shropshire Mary’s Meals group for all their amazing efforts, which will help us give more hungry children the gifts of food, joy and hope.

“Thanks to the kindness of those who donate or fundraise, children who might otherwise be working in fields, or begging on street corners for their next meal, can instead be sitting in classrooms with full stomachs, learning how to read and write.”

Entry for this event costs £19.15, which is the amount it costs for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a whole year. For more information or to book, visit buytickets.at/marysmealsshropshire

By Hannah Moore - Contributor