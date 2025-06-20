'Danger to society' motorist who killed popular teen girlfriend in Shropshire crash is locked up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, aged 20, was “going like f***” before he crashed his Volkswagen Golf into an electricity pole in Shawbury, killing 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan, who was in the front passenger seat.

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court took two hours and five minutes to find Addison guilty of causing Miss Vaughan's death by dangerous driving after a week-long trial in late March and early April of this year. Two and a half months later, Addison’s day of reckoning finally arrived today (Friday, June 20).

Just weeks after Miss Vaughan's death he was caught doing donuts in a Tesco car park. He has been convicted for driving offences three more times since causing her death.

Logan Addison. Picture: West Mercia Police

Miss Vaughan's mother Leanne said Addison was a "danger to society" as she delivered her victim impact statement. "The fact he has the audacity to reoffend is unforgivable," she said, adding that he had shown "no remorse".

"The actions of Mr Addison have greatly affected my life," she said. "He has, quite simply, ruined it. It is against the natural order for a mother to lose her child at the age of 17.

"She was a healthy, happy young lady with a bright future ahead of her."

Her best friend Letitia Evans also told the court how she and Miss Vaughan were "terrified" when Addison drove dangerously and was spinning his car on a trip to McDonald's a few weeks before he caused the crash that killed Miss Vaughan.

A pre-sentence report described Addison as "high-risk" of danger to the public.