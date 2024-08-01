Local butcher teams up with TV BBQ chef

Peter has been a butcher for of 22 years and won the Welsh and English heats in world skills competition a few years back.

The facebook group showcases where all the different cuts of meat come from and how to cook them on an open fire, and with the help of Marcus, both showcase the joys of cooking outside with local meats and different methods of cooking on a barbecue.

Marcus has a barbecue school down in Devon and has been teaching people on how to barbecue the for the past 10 years. He has also done a TV series on Amazon Prime showcasing his work, and also has a few books about the techniques of barbecuing.

Peter says: "This has been a brilliant opportunity to work with Marcus and learn different techniques, from smoking bacon, cheese, and other meats with his help.

"I am very passionate about this new group, and want to show other people where meat comes from and how it is cooked - find us on Facebook!"

By Peter Smith - Contributor