Grant brings 'tree poppers' to Apley Woods

Friends of Apley Woods, the voluntary group which supports the council in caring for the Local Nature Reserve is now seeing the benefit of the tools they bought following their successful Veolia EnviroGrant application last year.

They spent their award on ‘tree poppers’ - a specially designed tool that lifts tree and shrub saplings from the ground, something that would otherwise require a great deal of digging and wrestling with the roots. Clearing some of the growth in the woods will provide space and light for greater biodiversity of plants and wildlife.

The latest round of EnviroGrant, run by Veolia, the UK’s leading resource management company, is currently open for applications. Local community groups have until October 31 to apply for grants of up to £1,000 for projects that benefit the community or environment.

The scheme has supported more than 175 community projects since it began in 2014 totalling £164,000 for local groups and communities. More information and how to apply can be found at veolia.co.uk/telford-and-wrekin/envirogrant.

Julie Burroughs, Secretary for Friends of Apley Woods, said: “The Pop-A-Tree Project, supported by EnviroGrant funding, has enabled us to purchase the necessary specialist equipment to help volunteers remove/reduce invasive species from specific areas of Apley Woods LNR such as rhododendron, laurel and self-set sycamore. This will create more space and light for hazel plantations and the planting of understorey for wildlife, memorial trees for the community and replacement trees for those lost to ash dieback and natural decay.

"Through increased biodiversity, this very necessary work will help secure the health and long-term future of the woodland for generations of people and wildlife to come."

Steve Mitchell, Regional Director for Veolia said: “We’re delighted that through EnviroGrant, the Friends of Apley Woods are helping wildlife and plants to flourish. Supporting our local community and biodiversity are key elements of Veolia’s purpose of Ecological Transformation - so seeing them both in action here at Apley Woods is inspiring. The volunteers are passionate about maintaining and improving the site for people and the planet alike. We hope this year’s EnviroGrant can support more community groups, so we are encouraging groups to consider applying.”

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: "It’s wonderful to hear how the EnviroGrant scheme is making a difference to the natural environment in Telford and Wrekin. The tree-popper project is a great example of how the money can be used by voluntary and community groups to protect and care for our green spaces.

"The council is grateful to the support of Friends of Apley Woods, and other volunteers who work with us, to help manage our parks and Local Nature Reserves. We would love more groups to apply for an EnviroGrant. The money can be used for projects that benefit the local environment or community."

By Ruth Jones - Contributor