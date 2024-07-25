Everyone invited to join charity sponsored walk - four-legged companions welcome too!

Debbie Alexander, fundraiser for the institute, says: “Everyone is invited to come along and join the annual sponsored walk and help raise money for the charity. It’s a perfect family day out and great for dogs too! Or why not get a team of work friends together.”

“You can choose to walk, run or cycle and then relax in the lovely café or take a picnic and enjoy the wonderful surroundings.

“Whatever method you choose, you will be helping to raise funds to support our amazing research teams in their vital work here at the RJAH Hospital.”

This year we are raising funds to continue studies into osteoporosis - a health condition that weakens the bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. It develops slowly over several years and is often only diagnosed when a fall or sudden impact causes a bone to break (fracture).

There's currently no cure but a variety of treatments can help strengthen bones and reduce the risk of fractures. Our aim is to find the most effective way to prevent fractures and improve the quality of life for sufferers of this debilitating condition.

The walk takes place at 9.30am at Llyn Brenig Lake which is situated in North Wales, in the heart of the Denbigh Moors and on the border between the counties of Conwy and Denbighshire.

The route is made up of 9.5 miles of mainly flat tracks around the lake, finishing through the edge of the forest back down to the lake.

Debbie added: “We ask for a donation of £15 per adult to register, with children under 16 years and dogs going free.

“Walkers are encouraged to raise as much money as possible via sponsorship with all proceeds helping to fund this crucial research.”

To take part in the Llyn Brenig Sponsored Walk, please register at: orthopaedic-institute.org/llyn-brenig-2024/

If you would prefer to donate to this study, please go to: justgiving.com/campaign/llynbrenigwalk-2024

Or for further information, contact Debbie on 01691 404561 or enquiries@orthopaedic-institute.org.

