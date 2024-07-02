Popular free family event returns this Saturday

Organised by Lawley Partnership Board, which includes Telford and Wrekin Council, Lawley and Overdale Parish Council and Bournville Village Trust, the festival offers the best live music entertainment the region has to offer and the opportunity to shop, eat and drink.

Simon Bailey, Deputy Clerk and Project, Events and Engagements Officer at Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, said: "Last year’s event was hugely popular and this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better. Residents are invited to bring along their chairs, picnic blankets and perhaps an umbrella, but whether it rains or shines there will be so much to enjoy from magic with Jack Dent to a performance from up and coming singer Darla Jade."

In addition to the entertainment on stage, there will also be fun and games at the festival for all ages with crazy golf, go-karting, a mobile climbing wall and face painters and balloon modelling. Nick Freeman, Lawley Village Estates & Stewardship Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said: "This event is a highlight for many residents in Lawley and the surrounding areas and caters for all ages. With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to make times tough for many people, we’re delighted to be able to make this a free entry event and we hope to see as many residents come along as possible."

Around 30 stall holders will be selling goods at Summerfest, ranging from jewellery, cakes and toys to handmade soaps, books and dog accessories. There will also be a mobile bar, burger and coffee vans and other refreshments available.

Each year, a charity is chosen to support at both Summerfest and the Lawley 5K fun run, which is held in September. This year’s charity is Parents Opening Doors (PODS), a grassroots parent/carer led charity providing vital support to families who have a child with a disability, or additional needs aged from 0-25 years. Festival goers will be able to donate to the charity on the day is they wish.

For further information on Summerfest go to lawleyoverdale-pc.gov.uk/event/summer-fest-2024 or visit Facebook.com/SummerFestTelford.

By Donna Charway - Contributor