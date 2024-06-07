Theatre set to perform much loved Shakespeare play

With performances at the Willow Globe on from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9, Twelfth Night is full of music, merriment, misconceptions and madness - set in fairytale Illyria, a ship is wrecked but love is in the air...

Willow Globe in Llandrindod Wells is an open air community theatre, tickets and further details available at: shakespearelink.org.uk.

By Jacquie Blake - Contributor