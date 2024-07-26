Dinosaur Discovery: Roar-some fun at Apley Farm Shop

Here at Apley Farm Shop traditional farming, the finest quality food and precious family time, are at the heart of our award-winning experience. This summer we are hosting a roar-some Dinosaur Discovery weekend to take you back in time and immerse yourself in Jurassic world.

Prepare for face to face encounters with your favourite dinosaur, learn how to tame these incredible beasts at the dino range training, and visit the baby dinosaur hatchery! With daily shows and meet and greets, we are sure it will be the perfect family fun day out!

Our roar-some experience only has a limited number of tickets remaining, so make sure to get yours while you can! Tickets available to purchase on our website apleyestate.co.uk.

The Apley Events Team have said: “We are delighted to be hosting such a fun and exciting event here at Apley Farm Shop, to allow children to learn and interact with some of their favourite animals from the past. We hope for this to be an annual event and look forward to welcoming all ticket holders this August.”

By Darcy Timbrell - Contributor