Star of the West End stage arrives in Market Drayton

Back in 2007, our producer Chris Edge staged We Will Rock You at the Regent Theatre in Stoke on Trent, and it was a massive hit with a sell-out crowd of 6,000 people. Now, ACT Shropshire is thrilled to announce that Chris is bringing the show back, this time with a youth cast.

We're teaming up with Ian McIntosh, an Olivier Award Nominee and a West End star. Ian played the lead role of Galileo in the 21st-anniversary production at the London Coliseum alongside Ben Elton and Brian May. Currently, he is wowing audiences in the title role of Jesus in the UK tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Ian conducted an amazing workshop with us in May, and we all had a fantastic time. We felt that Ian was a perfect fit for our group, and he agreed to come back to direct the show. Last week, Ian had his first session directing our principal characters, and it was an incredible experience for all of us, a true privilege to have his wisdom and expertise. We can't wait for his return in August!

Ian McIntosh, Zoe Fenwick (Scaramouche) and Jacob Hodgekiss (Galileo). Photo: ACT Shropshire

You can see the results of his collaboration with ACT Shropshire when our show opens on 31 August. Support your local theatre and talent by getting tickets for what promises to be an epic show. With the music of the legendary band Queen and a hilarious and moving script by Ben Elton, you do not want to miss out on this opportunity to see a great performance right in your neighbourhood. Get your tickets at: ticketsource.co.uk/actshropshire.

Zoe Fenwick and Jacob Hodgekiss. Photo: ACT Shropshire

The show will run from August 31 to September 1, with a total of four shows, including two matinees at The Theatre, Hugo Meynell School, Loggerheads, Market Drayton.

By Susan Rachel Edge - Contributor