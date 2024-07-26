Give yourself a midweek garden treat at wonderful castle gardens

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: “Our plant fairs at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens are always popular with plant lovers. The line-up of 34 stalls is our biggest ever at this venue with a brilliant range of the best independent plant nurseries from near and far including RHS gold medal winners. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available.”

“It’s just the right time to pick up some late summer flowering plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will be pulling out all the stops to bring plants that will perk up your patios and beautify your borders. The plants are lovingly grown by the specialist nurseries attending and these enthusiastic growers are happy to give straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden. So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, plants for shade, alpines, wildflowers, herbs, grasses, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”

“The event includes entry to the stunning gardens at Cholmondeley Castle. This will be ablaze with colour and there is a “wow” moment around each corner, with flowering shrubs, a beautiful rose garden and the 100-metre-long double herbaceous borders should be looking wonderful. There are also many wonderful walks to choose from including Tower Hill and Deer Park Meer and when you’ve finished there’s always the tearoom to retreat to! This event is such great value, why not bring your friends and family to make a day of it in the romantic gardens and grounds of the castle.”

Dogs on leads are welcome. Refreshments are available from the garden café or bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds. The gardens are located between the A41 and A49 north of Whitchurch near Malpas (SY14 8HN for Satnav).

The plant fair runs from 10am-5pm. You can find out details for purchasing tickets and which nurseries will be attending by visiting planthuntersfairs.co.uk.

By Janet Blow - Contributor