RHS Britain in Bloom is coming to Norton in Hales!

There are 17 Bloom regions which run individual Bloom competitions, they nominate the highest performing entries to compete in the UK finals. Norton in Hales won the gold medal and category winner trophy in 2023 and so were put forward to this year’s final.

The winners of each category, village, town and city will be announced at an awards ceremony in Manchester on the 21 October.

The Bloom Group of Norton in Hales has a long and illustrious history of entering RHS competitions. Formed in 2004 with just six members, it now boasts a membership of over 20 and in 2015 were awarded the coveted gold medal in the village category alongside the overall national Champion of Champions trophy.

The day will start with a presentation given by the Bloom Group chairwoman, Sarah Moulson at the Jubilee Hall. This will demonstrate to the judges how the volunteers have cared for and adapted to the changing climactic conditions that we are all faced with in our plant choices whether in our own gardens or in public spaces.

Emphasising the use of peat free compost, no pesticides or chemicals and how we are attracting pollinators and wildlife through specific planting, bug hotels and bird boxes.

After the presentation the judges will be taken on a tour of the village and will be shown the new bird hide that was a winner in the 2022 Veolia EnviroGrant scheme in conjunction with Shropshire Council.

By Sarah Moulson - Contributor