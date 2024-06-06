Rotary 'proud' to present prestigious award to member

Justin has tirelessly developed the club’s Environment, Youth and Rotakids groups introducing Operation Pollination to the club as well as helping set up Rotakids Clubs at 10 local schools including The Marches and Oswestry School.

Operation Pollination is an international project which aims to boost awareness of the vital part bees and other pollinating insects play in our ecosystem and create and protect their habitats and better understand how we must interact with our little friends while Rotakids is a junior version of the Rotary Club that introduces young people to the concept of community engagement and voluntary work.

Justin said: “I was stunned when it was announced that I was to receive this award, but I am so proud that I’ve been able to serve the Rotary project in general and Borderland Rotary Club in particular. I must thank my wife Sherie – without her, none of this would have been possible”.

Sherie Soper was made a member of the Paul Harris Fellowship some years ago.

