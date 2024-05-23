Village community to gather for D-Day 80 commemoration

The village of Eaton Constantine, near the Wrekin, is joining in the national commemorations for D-Day 80 on the evening of June 6, when the church bell of St Mary will ring out and the village hall will host a community gathering with singer Kerry Young.

At 6.30pm, St Mary's Church, Eaton Constantine will join in the Ringing Out for Peace which is happening in many locations across the nation. Then at 7.30pm in the village hall, Kerry Young will sing songs that roll back the 80 years since D-Day and lead the community in a heartwarming journey with smiles and maybe tears.

At the interval there will be a fish and chip snack and at 9.15pm, to coincide with events elsewhere, a lamp lighting for Peace and a recitation of the International Tribute. This is a thanksgiving for the many directly and indirectly involved in D-Day.

As Eaton Constantine Village Hall is an wooden ex-army hut electric bottle lamps will be lit instead of the official D-Day 80 paraffin lamp. The event will include a raffle to raise funds for the Red Cross.

The hall has no bar so it's a bring your own drinks event. Tickets are available from 01952 510566 or gmdawes@btinternet.com and are £10 each to cover costs. Accompanied under 16s will be free. Advance booking is essential to plan catering.

By Geoff Dawes - Contributor