Get your walking shoes on for the Oswald Trail Circular Walk 2024!

Join Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club this summer in support of the Movement Centre, Oswestry for a great day, take in breathtaking views, and learn something of the history of Oswestry.

An excellent 12 mile walk around Oswestry's rich heritage, beautiful and historic countryside, to raise funds for the Movement Centre based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

The Movement Centre provides life changing children’s physiotherapy called Targeted Training, helping children who have Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome or other diagnosis to achieve new skills, through increased strength and control of their movement.

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club are planning to hold the event on Sunday, August 4 in conjunction with the Movement Centre.

The walk will follow Oswald's Trail circular walk, which was developed by the Oswestry Ramblers Club in 2013 to celebrate their 40 year anniversary.

The entry fee is £10, which includes drinks and cake at the halfway point on the Racecourse, additionally it would be greatly appreciated if participants could raise sponsorship.

For further details see: oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk.

By Rhian Slipper - Contributor