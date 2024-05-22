Come out and play at Comer Woods!

After the success of the National Trust’s Summer of Play in 2023, children and families are now invited to ‘Come out and Play’ for longer this year, at Comer Woods near Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

Starting in May half term, staff will be guiding play sessions in the woods. With a focus on active play and having a go, families can join a member of the team to test their skills on an obstacle course, take part in a bug hunt or have a go at hula-hooping. There is also a play box full of exciting outdoor toys and games that children can help themselves to when they visit.

Gow Gibson, Property Operations Manager at Dudmaston Estate said: “We are delighted to offer our young visitors and local families this opportunity to enjoy more time playing in nature. Alongside our other guided sessions, school children will be now able to pop over to the woods after lessons to play until 4.30pm on our ‘Play Late Tuesdays’.”

During the warmer months, families with young children will also be able to book a place on guided family walk through Comer Woods, where – equipped with a nature kit-bag – they will help the guide to spot bugs, butterflies, leaves and flowers. Guided toddler walks for pre-school children will be an opportunity for under 5s to wonder at nature, examine a pine cone or giggle as a squirrel darts across their path.

At Dudmaston Hall, just up the road from Comer Woods, children can enhance their visit by picking up a ‘Closer to Nature with Pixie’ trail, which encourages children to use all their senses to investigate the garden, Dingle and galleries.

Enjoy the outdoors with the National Trust (picture ©National Trust Images - Trevor Ray Hart)

Helen Neate, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Dudmaston Estate said: “Our new Pixie trail, has been created to help kids get more from their visit. Pixie is the friendly black and white cat who lives at Dudmaston Hall. Although he won’t be available to personally escort each family around the trail, if you’re lucky he might be one of the things you spot during your visit.

The trail should be a fun way for children to experience this special place. The questions, which encourage children to feel, smell, look and listen, can add an extra dimension to a day out. We hope it will help immerse little and big kids in the natural world around them.”

The Closer to Nature with Pixie trail is available from Visitor Reception at Dudmaston Hall for £2.50, children who complete it will receive a small prize.

Parking charges apply at Comer Woods, free for National Trust Members. Admission applies at Dudmaston Hall, admission is free for National Trust Members.

Find out more about the guided play sessions or book a place on a guided walk at Comer: nationaltrust.org.uk/comer-woods. To check opening times for Dudmaston Hall see: nationaltrust.org.uk/dudmaston.

By Alex Gray - Contributor