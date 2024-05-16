Dementia resource for library launched thanks to local charities

The collection was purchased for the library by two local charities, Friends of Church Stretton Library and Stretton Dementia Friends.

The launch took place at the Memory Café, which meets once a month in the library. Pete Banford, Head of Culture & Communities for Shropshire Council and Rawden Parslow, Shropshire Council Principal Library Operations & Development Manager attended the launch and met with regular attendees of the Memory Café.

Sheila Davies, Chair of Friends of Church Stretton Library said: "We were delighted to help fund this resource, which would have been so useful to me personally when my mother was first diagnosed with dementia. This initiative will mean Church Stretton residents get helpful information early on and find out about resources that can help. I think all libraries should house a similar collection."

The contents of the collection have been carefully selected to provide information and resources relevant to a wide range of the community, and not only those directly affected by dementia, which include:

Reading Well books, a collection of books approved by the NHS and dementia charities to provide information about dementia, practical advice for families and carers and inspiring personal stories written by people affected by dementia.

Books for children and young people that aim to increase understanding about dementia and how they can help if one of their relatives has dementia.

Picture to Share books which provide beautiful high-quality pictures combined with a a small amount of text, to help stimulate memories and conversation for those in the mid to late stages of dementia.

Relish Jigsaws that are designed with a small number of pieces suitable for those with dexterity difficulties, pictures which stimulate memories and spark conversation and illustrations with vibrant colours to help with visual impairment.

Vicky Munro, chair of Church Stretton Dementia Friends said: "This collection is such an important resource and exemplifies our commitment to increasing awareness of, and information for, those living with dementia in our community. I’m proud to be formally launching this collection during Dementia Action week, when we are running over 14 activities for those with memory issues."

The books and jigsaws can all be taken out on loan from the library.