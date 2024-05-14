WI delighted to hear from children's author

Submitted by Ellerdine WI

Due to local elections the ladies of Ellerdine WI held their May meeting in Emmanuel Chapel when Donna David came to talk of her life as a children's author, through disappointment of many rejections to finally having a story accepted and published and has been writing now for seven years.

Her books are beautifully illustrated and have been translated into several languages, and she enjoys visiting schools encouraging and helping children with their reading. She asked about favourite books from our childhood and interestingly how different they were, and those we also chose to read to our own children.

The competition for 'a childhood book' was won by Jenny Shakeshaft and raffle by Gill Cotton. Tea hostesses with their delicious refreshments were Doreen Hampton and Rita Hicks.