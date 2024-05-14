Town's first 'green day' to offer free expert advice

Submitted by Graham Mitchell

Oswestry’s first Green Day will take place on Saturday, June 15 in Oswestry town centre and will focus on the environment, sustainability and biodiversity.

Organised by Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry in Bloom, there will be expert advice on wildlife, gardening, composting, creating wildflower meadows and reusing and recycling will be available from stands on Bailey Head and Cross Street. Eco friendly products will be on sale, such as accessories, homeware and jewellery made from reclaimed materials, as well as organic and vegan food.

The Marches Energy Agency will be on hand to provide information on energy efficiency, home insulation, grant schemes and sample energy saving devices, along with Shropshire Council’s Affordable Warmth Energy Efficiency Team.

Oswestry Beekeepers will have a demonstration beehive and local honey for sale, while eco-friendly businesses will promote buying local and using refills to cut down on packaging and waste. Shropshire Wildlife Trust have helpful information on wildlife-friendly gardening and local nurseries will be selling insect-friendly plants.

In addition, there will be hands-on demonstrations on how to repair inner tubes, make swift nesting boxes and repair garments, along with interactive games and children’s activities.

Away from the market area, With Love From will have a pop-up shop and workshops in the Memorial Hall and Oswestry In Bloom will have a plant swap and refreshments at the Willow Garden opposite the Library.

Natalie Bainbridge, Chair of Oswestry in Bloom said: "We envisage Oswestry's Green Day being an informative, interactive, entertaining day for all the family and, above all, fun."

Councillor Olly Rose, who represents Oswestry Town Council on Oswestry in Bloom, added: "Oswestry Town Council is really pleased to support this event to celebrate all of the great initiatives in our town to protect and improve the environment."

Come along between 10am and 2pm to explore changes to daily living that may help to protect the environment and could save money.