Junior football teams celebrate success at national tournament

Submitted by Charles Higgie

Malpas Juniors FC took both of their U7s teams to the two day Blackpool Youth Summer Tournament over the weekend of May 11-12 which saw teams from all around the UK take part.

It was a tough opening day for the teams with the heat and the stiff competition they faced, but both teams remained positive and battled on regardless and made it to the plate competition where the Blacks team won their opening knockout game but came up short against tough opposition.

Manager Jon Fawcett said he was "incredibly proud" of how far his team have come in such a short amount of time, having only started playing together since Christmas and it was a "great effort".

The Reds team got some momentum going and came through some tough knockout games, therefore reaching the final where they came from behind twice before the game ended in a 2-2 draw. The team then pulled together and managed to win the penalty shoot-out and lift the trophy.

Manager John Digby said it was "absolutely unbelievable" and he was so so proud of how the team performed and to see the look of joy on all the players and parents' faces at the end was "truly amazing".