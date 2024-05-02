Local artists invited to exhibit their work at church

Artists local to Telford are being invited by the Art Group at Wellington Methodist Church to get in touch ahead of their summer exhibition in July, following a recent inspiring watercolour workshop with one of Britain’s leading painters, Charles Evans, in preparation for their summer exhibition.

The exhibition at the church will be held over the weekend of July 19-20 from 10am to 3pm. Refreshments including home-made cakes will be served with the usual coffee morning on the Saturday, entrance is free.

Anyone interested in exhibiting their work should email Linda Carter at lindap8080@gmail.com or call Barbara Murray for more information and an entry form on 07592 881108. The last date for entry forms to be submitted is June 28 and artwork delivered to the church on July 18.