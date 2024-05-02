Community choir hoping to 'raise the roof' at charity concert

Rockspring Community Choir based in Ludlow, is holding a fundraising musical concert on behalf of Hope House Children's Hospices at Ludlow Methodist Church on Broad Street.

On Saturday, June 1 the choir will be sing popular tunes and songs from the shows, where audience participation is a 'must' - "we want to raise the roof as well as a lot of money!" said a club spokesperson.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Admission price £7.50 with under 16s free, refreshments will be available.

For more information please contact Chris on chrispehope@hotmail.co.uk.