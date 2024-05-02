Shropshire Star
Community choir hoping to 'raise the roof' at charity concert

Rockspring Communitiy Choir hope to raise the roof at their charity performance

Rockspring Community Choir based in Ludlow, is holding a fundraising musical concert on behalf of Hope House Children's Hospices at Ludlow Methodist Church on Broad Street.

On Saturday, June 1 the choir will be sing popular tunes and songs from the shows, where audience participation is a 'must' - "we want to raise the roof as well as a lot of money!" said a club spokesperson.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Admission price £7.50 with under 16s free, refreshments will be available.

For more information please contact Chris on chrispehope@hotmail.co.uk.

