Annual plant sale in aid of charity exceeds expectations

The annual plant sale held in aid of the SpArc charity in Bishop’s Castle has raised just over £1,000 following a stall sale, held again outside Wrights Army Surplus shop on the morning of Saturday, April 20.

A numerous variety of plants were on offer, including Japanese Bonsai, all donated by keen gardeners from in and around Bishop’s Castle.

Jean Shirley, Chair of Trustees, said: "Our annual plant stall is now a regular fixture in the Bishop’s Castle calendar and this year it was more important – and more of a scrum - than ever as we strive to reach our £250k goal to improve the swimming pool."

Plants for the sale are donated by local supporters of SpArC and included vegetable and tomato plants, herbs, shrubs, perennials, rockery plants, house plants and - this year - a number of Bonsai sold by Matt from Wrights Army Surplus in Bishop’s Castle.

Ruth Houghton, Secretary and Trustee said: "We are continually grateful for the support of our local community. It was a very good sale and huge thanks go to everyone involved – buyers, sellers, growers, helpers - it all makes such a difference."

Jean went on to say: "To raise over a £1,000 is a fantastic achievement. It makes all the hard work worthwhile and means that we have now reached the half-way point to our goal."

The next fundraising event in aid of the swimming pool is on Thursday, May 18 when Abbeyfield will be hosting a coffee morning in aid of the campaign. All are welcome and, along with homemade cake, there will be a range of stalls, books, bric-a-brac and of course... more plants!

For more information about the SpArC charity please see our Facebook page and anyone wishing to make a donation to the SpArC charity can do so at justgiving.com/campaign/sparc-pool-at-50-2024.