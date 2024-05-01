WI get out and about for a stroll followed by afternoon tea

Members of Bicton & Oxon WI had a fantastic afternoon hosting the Shropshire Federation Spring Ramble. It was wonderful to welcome around 60 ladies from other WIs across the county to join us for walks around Bicton and the surrounding area.

After the many trial runs done over the last few weeks in rain and winds and with lots of slippery mud, we were lucky enough to have glorious sunshine with blue skies - warm enough to wear our new T-shirts!

On arrival back at the village hall we were rewarded by the most delicious afternoon tea prepared and served by our ladies. A very special event for our centenary year and we thank everyone who joined us, and all our members who worked so hard to make it such a special day.

Our group are not all about tea and cake - we're local ladies who meet for chat, speakers, and refreshments. Find out more by visiting our Facebook page.