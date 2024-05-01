TG group enjoy an informative talk about the work of hospice

Market Drayton TG welcomed Nicky and Sophie from the Severn Hospice. They gave a comprehensive talk on all aspects of hospice care. The hospice gives specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales, who are living with an incurable illness. They support both patients and their families through both good and bad days because they believe that when a cure is no longer possible caring is.

A new hospice shop has now opened in Market Drayton and it is hoped many people will support it.

Members received the new programme for 2024/25. Instead of the monthly competition being set, members will be asked each month what they would like for the following months' competition.

Please note that the next meeting will be on Monday, May 20, due to the bank holiday, at the usual time of 2.15pm at the Beacon Centre, Longslow Road.

The drama group will entertain and the competition is a pretty drinking glass.