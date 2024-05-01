'Old Girls' spring get together

Wellington High School Old Girls’ Association have organised a spring get together on Friday, May 10 May 2024 at Wellington Methodist Church.

The evening starts at 7.30pm and following business, a supper will be served by committee members to include coffee and fruit juice. The charge is £10 which is payable on the night and free parking is available.

We would love to hear from past pupils and staff who would like to join us, we do have an enjoyable time, please see our Facebook page: facebook.com/WellingtonShropshireHighSchoolOldGirlsAssociation