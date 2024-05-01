Eyes down for fundraising prize bingo

A prize bingo session will take place at Clun Methodist Church Hall in the High Street on Friday, May 24 to raise funds for this summer's Clun Carnival & Show.

The evening, organised by Tim Wood on behalf of the carnival committee, will see over 60 prizes up for grabs.

Eyes down at 7.30pm, admission is £2 to include interval refreshments of home-made cakes, with teas and coffees and complimentary tickets for the early bird flyer. A 10 page bingo book costs £8 and proceeds will go towards the costs of running the carnival which takes place on Saturday, August 3.