Shropshire Star
Close

Eyes down for fundraising prize bingo

Published

A prize bingo session will take place at Clun Methodist Church Hall in the High Street on Friday, May 24 to raise funds for this summer's Clun Carnival & Show.

The evening, organised by Tim Wood on behalf of the carnival committee, will see over 60 prizes up for grabs.

Eyes down at 7.30pm, admission is £2 to include interval refreshments of home-made cakes, with teas and coffees and complimentary tickets for the early bird flyer. A 10 page bingo book costs £8 and proceeds will go towards the costs of running the carnival which takes place on Saturday, August 3.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular