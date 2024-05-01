Club provides advice and treatment for people suffering leg ailments

The Llandrindod Wells Leg Club established in the St John’s Centre in Quarry Lane over 15 years ago, and provides a vital service to many people suffering leg ailments.

This much-needed service is provided by a dedicated group of district nurses who are there to offer advice and treatments every Thursday morning between 9am and 11.30am.

There is no need to book in advance, or have a doctor’s referral, as it is a drop-in service and the nurses offer a listening ear, with advice and treatment where necessary. There is even limited help with taxi costs in certain circumstances.

The service is run by volunteers, under the gentle guidance of Hilary Smith, our mentor and organiser. She has gathered a willing band of helpers to support her, ensuring that patients are welcomed with a smile, chat, advice and even tea and biscuits. What more could one want!

The service provided was recognised by the visit of the High Sheriff of Radnorshire, Reg Cawthorne, who chatted with the volunteers, nurses and patients and even bought some goodies for us all to share. He seemed impressed by the care offered and the caring atmosphere which pervades the clinic. Indeed, our Town Mayor, Marcia Morgan, had also visited us a few months earlier and was very complimentary about the service provided.

This vital service helps our district nurses to offer this facility in a more cost-effective way and offers the patients a chance for interaction with other patients and volunteers. We feel this equally beneficial for patients. So please come along if you think the nurses may be able to help you.

A toe-cutting service on offer for a small fee provided by Ros Thomas, however booking is necessary for this.