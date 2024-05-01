Busy summer ahead for WI ladies

Jane Anderson, presided at the recent monthly meeting of Edstaston & Coton WI, welcoming members.

A busy agenda included arrangements in hand for a canal boat trip with the Lyneal trust on August 10. On June 14 and 15, Lynne our secretary has her gardens open at Four Winds, Gilbert’s Lane, Whixall under the National Gardens Scheme, from 10.30am to 4pm.

The June meeting will be our 70th birthday meeting, arrangements are being made for the celebration.

Alison Wakeman was the speaker for the evening on the subject of bees and their importance in the environment. Alison brought along hives and demonstrated the layers of a hive, the many types of bees but there is only one honey bee. A very interesting talk thanked by Pam Clark.

Next month's meeting will be held at 7.15pm on Thursday, May 16 at Edstaston Village Hall and the speaker will be Helen Edwin on 'Road Tales'. Visitors are welcome, for more information contact Millie on 01939 232499.