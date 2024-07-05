AFC Telford United agree deal for Ellis Brown

The 22-year-old checked in midway through last season and was a regular in helping Kevin Wilkin's side reach the Southern Premier Central play-off final.

Brown, a left midfielder formerly of Hamilton Academical in Scotland and Boreham Wood, has accepted a fresh deal ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 as the Bucks eye a return to National League North at the second attempt.

Luton-born Brown is the latest member of last season's squad to commit to boss Wilkin again for the new term. The eye-catching recruits of Jimmy Armson and Dior Angus have checked in.

Of the squad that finished last season, club captain Fraser Kerr, top goalscorer Montel Gibson and fellow striker Reece Styche have departed. Also out the door are George Forsyth, Brad Bood and Ty Webster.

The futures of winger Ricardo Dinanga and defender Jared Hodgkiss are still to be confirmed. Dinanga has played in a trial game for Cork in Ireland this summer, according to reports.

The Bucks will host Kidderminster Harriers in a friendly at home on Wednesday, July 24 (7.45pm).