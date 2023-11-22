League leaders Newport run in season’s best

The table-toppers were in ruthless form as they hammered hosts Rugeley 75-0.

The visitors ran in 11 tries with Freddy Elliott taking the individual honours with four.

Fergus Lamb, Rhys Morgan and Elliott (two) all touched down in the opening 25 minutes, with Thomas Griffiths adding all four conversions.

Morgan and Jack Dawson added further tries, one of which was converted by Griffiths before half-time.

And there was no let up after the break as Newport maintained their hunger and added to their try count.

Elliott bagged the first two scores of the half, with Griffiths again successful with the boot.

Robert Taylor then got in on the try scoring act before Lamb added his second of the day, both converted by Griffiths.

The final try came from Matthew Dingle, with Morgan successfully landing the conversion.

The win left Newport 14 points clear of second-placed Clee Hill.

Elsewhere, Oswestry took advantage of Bridgnorth Bulls’ 48-23 defeat at Willenhall to leapfrog their county rivals in the table.

Oswestry did so on one of their longest trips of the season, winning 20-12 at Herefordshire outfit Bromyard.

The locals caught Oswestry off guard early on and scored a try in the corner just after two minutes.

Undaunted, Jed Corbett exchanged passes with Rory Kershaw – taking the second one at speed to run over and score a try.

Iwan Ellis converted the try to edged Oswestry in front at 7-5.

Oswestry were doing well in the break down, not giving the hosts an inch, and the pressure paid off with Ellis converting a penalty to make the score 10-5.

The visitors got their second try with Corbett again involved, displaying his skill by a strong run through the defence to touch down.

Bromyard scored next to make the score 17-12 in Oswestry’s favour at half-time – and there was only one more score in the second half as Ellis landed another penalty to make the final score 20-12.

Oswestry return to action at home to Clee Hill on December 2.