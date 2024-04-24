Jones is leaving big boots to fill at Ludlow RUFC

Jones has called time on his successful stay at The Linney after seven years as head coach and one as forwards coach. His playing career included spells with Luctonians and Ludlow.

Wright was chairman when Jones moved into a coaching role.

“It was a bit of a punt at the time because Mikey had no coaching experience,” said Wright. “But I was happy to take the punt because Mikey is nice bloke and had enjoyed plenty of playing experience with Luctonians.

“And it worked out because we have had a few promotions and reached the highest level of rugby in the club’s history.

“We have attracted a lot of younger players and given them a grounding.

“Mikey also helped pulled the club together off the pitch and gave us an identity and a direction.

“He we will be an extremely hard act to follow.”

Jones was given a send-off at the club’s end-of-season awards night and while Wright is disappointed to see him leave, he can understand the reasons why.

“Mikey put a lot more into it than many coaches would,” added Wright “But he has a young family and a demanding job. He is a good family man and you could see it was becoming hard work.”

Ludlow will now begin the search for Jones’s successor and Wright believes it’s an attractive job.

“A couple of people on the committee have been tasked with finding a replacement,” he said. “We have a got some very good young players coming through. We have had to feed them in this season because of injuries. They have been bloodied and they will grow.

“With a bit more experience I’m sure they will be able to match some of those players that we are losing.

“We have one of the most picturesque grounds in Shropshire. We own the ground and the clubhouse and we have a minis and junior section with over 100 youngsters.

“We are all set to go forwards and I’m sure it’s something a young progressive coach could mould.”