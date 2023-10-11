Corbett stars as Oswestry secure their first victory

The visitors scored first when scrum-half Dewi Hyde and fed the ball through Jed Corbett and Nathaniel Sumang for Nick Clay to dive over to score the first try.

Handsworth came straight back at Oswestry and were level within a couple of minutes, but Os retook the lead when a probing kick by Corbett was caught by Nathaniel Sumang and run in at speed. Corbett converted.

The lead was extended to 17-5 when Corbett kicked through the defence and regathered the ball himself to score before Luke Hassall made a driving run and, from the break down, Dewi Hyde showed his speed to score the fourth Oswestry try. Corbett converted to make it 24-5.

However, Oswestry took their foot off the pedal and Handsworth were allowed back into the game with a sloppy piece of play and a missed tackle leading to a converted try.

Oswestry’s lead was reduced to five points just after half-time with another converted try as they continued to concede a raft of penalties.

But with man-of-the-match Corbett to the fore, Oswestry regained their control of the game.

Against the run of play, Corbett sprinted in under the posts from the halfway line for another converted try. Corbett took advantage of more gaps in the Handsworth defence and ran through, but unselfishly gave the ball to Hyde.