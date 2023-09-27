Ludlow's Jones content with away-day showing

Ludlow Rugby (Trevor Patchett)

After securing their first win of the Regional Two Midlands West season the week before against Shipston on Stour, The Linney men battled their way to a 21-21 draw at Malvern last Saturday.

Rhys Perkins scored two tries and Raife Hughes one, with Jack Lines adding three conversions.

Charlie Doyle and Stuart Jardine took on the coaching responsibilities while head coach Mikey Jones took the chance to run the rule over the club’s second team.

But Jones was more than pleased with the debrief he received from the coaching duo.

“I have heard good reports about how we performed,” said Jones. “We were in control in the first half and led 14-0 but Malvern came on strong in the second half.

“It was a bit nip and tuck in the last 10 minutes but I am really pleased with the result. There aren’t many Ludlow sides that have gone to Malvern and come away with a good result.”

But after two pleasing performances, Ludlow will be inactive this weekend.

“We have played well over the last couple of weeks and we are quietly starting to find our form,” added Jones.

“We are not as sharp as I would like in attack but we are getting there.