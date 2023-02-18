Double winners Newport still in charge of the title race

They bagged a maximum six-point haul from their weekend double-header, although they only had to take to the pitch once. Saturday saw them battle their way to a 5-1 success at home to Lichfield, while they were gifted a walkover win on Sunday due to Stone being unable to field a side.

And now they can look forward to a free weekend, which has come just at the right time due to a number of injuries.

“The break is a blessing in disguise,” said skipper Ash Williams, whose table-topping side are five points clear of Cannock. “We only had a squad of 12 last Saturday with three players missing, and then picked up three injuries during the game.

“It meant we had to reshuffle and play a few people out of position. It wasn’t our best performance, which was understandable, but were OK and we got the job done.

“We have a break now which has come at the right time. We can recharge, get over a few injuries and go again.”

Matt McNay (two), Jake Bentham, Williams and James Godwin scored the goals on Saturday.

Nathan Evans made a little piece of history playing for the seconds against Bloxwich in Division 10 North West. He scored nine times, equalling the club record for goals in a game, as his side won 16-1.

Archie Bridgwood bagged a hat-trick, with Ed Bushnall (two), Bob Clark and Neil Cole, with his first goal for the club, completing the scoring.

The third team also tasted success, beating Wolverhampton 3-1 thanks to goals from Aidan Hofland, Oli Cerrone and Sharm Dhaliwal.

Market Drayton bagged a vital three points in their battle to beat the drop in Midlands Hockey Division Three West.

They came out on top by the odd goal in five against fellow strugglers Solihull & Blossomfield thanks to goals from Ben Lee (two) and Joe Nicholson.

The win leaves Drayton four points clear of the bottom two heading into today’s home clash with title-chasing Lichfield seconds.

Drayton went down 3-1 to table-topping Telford & Wrekin, despite a goal for Jesse Thompstone, and the ladies team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Stafford.

Whitchurch’s men shared the spoils with Deeside Ramblers fourths thanks to a superb performance by goalkeeper Paul Leigh and a goal from Tom Forster.

The ladies’ firsts also finished 1-1 at Golborne in a top-of-the-table clash, with captain Cath Gresty opening the scoring before they were pegged back in the second half.

The ladies’ seconds were 3-1 winners over Crewe thirds as Hayley Kellet, Heidi Groom and Bella Morris all found the target.