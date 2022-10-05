Notification Settings

Newport aim to move on quickly from heavy defeat

By Nick Elwell

Newport head coach Bob Adams is urging his players not to dwell on Saturday’s chastening experience at Redruth.

Adams’ troops endured a day to forget as they suffered a 95-7 National League Two West reverse at the hands of a hugely impressive home side.

Newport’s selection plans were hampered by availability issues but Adams was offering no excuses and was keen to praise the quality of Redruth’s performance.

“We had nine unavailable players Saturday, you have a squad for a reason but you don’t want to be making more than two or three changes at a time,” said Adams.

“But sometimes you just have to compliment the opposition for how good they were. And Redruth were outstanding on the day in all departments.

“We made some errors and they punished us severely and that’s what good sides do.

“Redruth are a fantastic club with fantastic people and are obviously a very good team.

“They have a formidable record at home and their set-piece was very dominant.

“It hurt us on Saturday and it is the first time that something like that has happened to me and the group.

“We have to learn from it – players, management and staff – take it on the chin and pick ourselves up off the floor.

“It was tough to take and not a pleasant experience but there is no point wallowing in it. We have a week off and that has probably come at a good time.”

Rugby
Sport
