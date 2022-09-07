Bob Adams takes the blame for Newport defeat

rug

Newport’s first foray into National League rugby turned out to be an afternoon to forget as they suffered a 58-14 reverse.

But Adams’ has exonerated his players from any blame and admitted he was guilty of trying to implement a new attacking system too quickly.

“We had a really poor day at the office,” said Adams. “I’m the leader of the group and I accept full responsibility for the result.

“We have worked on a new attacking system during pre-season but I have pushed it too soon.

“It had looked good in training and during pre-season, but it just didn’t work when the pressure was on at the weekend.

“We looked disorganised and disoriented on Saturday

“We will go back to the system that served us so well last season and work on the new one in training.

“And no portion of the blame goes to the players.

“Myself and the coaching staff have pushed the new system too soon. We are not ready for it.

“The lads were despondent after the game but it’s no fault of theirs.

“We will analyse things and that includes myself and the the coaching staff.”

The game was done and dusted by half-time after the hosts had built a 27-0 lead.

And while Newport responded with two scores from Tristan De Jager, the second a superb individual effort, both converted by Connor Adams, the errors that blighted their game returned as they gifted their hosts more easy points.

There was disappointment for Bridgnorth on the opening day of the new season.

They looked set for victory, but were then undone by late tries and had to settle for a losing bonus point.

The All Blacks – who included debutants Manasa Volaikisuva, Ethan Cole, Dylan Hadley, Aiden Jones and Adam Ellis in their matchday line-up – faced a tough test at Syston in Regional One Midlands.

They led 14-13 through tries from Jonah Boyce and Jordan Burgess, both converted by Elliot Murphy.

But Syston hit back and took advantage of a sin-binning of winger Cole and sealed the victory with a converted try at the death to win 20-14.

Ludlow threw down an early marker to their Regional Two West Midlands rugby rivals.

An opening day assignment away to Stratford looked a tough ask but Ludlow made light work of it to record an eye-catching 38-17 success. Winger James Mear led the victory charge with two tries while Rhys Perkins, Joe Doyle, Will Hodnett and Charlie Doyle also touched down. Hodnett added four conversions.

“It was a very good performance,” said a delighted head coach Mikey Jones.

“We had a couple of players missing and it shows the depth in the squad we now have.”

Newly-promoted Telford Hornets opened their Counties One Midlands West (North) campaign in style. Russell Fletcher led the way with a hat-trick of tries as they beat Camp Hill 30-25.

Dan Robinson was in good form with his feet and kicked three penalties and a couple of conversions.

Shrewsbury began their Counties One Midlands West (North) campaign with a disappointing home 32-22 reverse against Old Saltleians. Newly-promoted Shrewsbury welcome Uttoxeter to Sundorne on Saturday.

Market Drayton hit the ground running as they kicked off their Counties Two Midlands West (North) campaign in fine style.

Drayton certainly weren’t daunted by the step up in standard following last season’s promotion, running in five tries on their way to a 35-17 victory over Harborne.

A flying start to the contest saw Drayton open their account inside directly from the kick-off through James Charman. Other tries came through Ryan Horton, with two, Tovolu Albert and Ulaisi Bogi.

Oswestry launched their Counties Two Midlands West (North) campaign in style with an opening day win.

Keen to make their mark at the higher level following last season’s title success, Oswestry battled their way to a 20-7 success against Staffordshire outfit Burntwood.

Luke Hassell powered through for the first try after a penalty from debutant Tom Williams.

Lewys Cooke scored a fine converted try from 35 yards for 17-0. Burntwood battled back but Oswestry, who travel to county rivals Clee Hill on Saturday, had too much.