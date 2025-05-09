Ludlow Rugby Football Club plans for carpark expansion refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposal was to change the use of a section of land it owns from residential gardens to community recreational use.

This, would have extended the existing car parking area to around 30 extra spaces, with access via a private drive directly off the Linney.

However, the site is at risk of flooding from the river Teme and Corve, something Ludlow Town Council is concerned about.

“When you’ve got such a comprehensive flood plan, they talk about about one chance in every 100 years [of it flooding],” said Councillor Glenn Ginger.

“To my memory, it floods every year.”

Access to the existing car park. Picture: LRFC

Councillor Stuart Waite added: “It’s expanding over a large site and the egress is absolutely appalling and is just not suitable for having large volumes of traffic.”

Lynn Davies, chairman of Ludlow RFC, said that the club is now part of a flood action group, which will support prompt action regarding any potential flooding.

“We are very proactive and adhere to our health and safety polices to maintain everyone’s safety,” she said.

“We are all volunteers who are passionate about the club and what we are trying to do is ongoing planning and development to keep the club going so that it is a club for the future . Parking sadly is a key component (as are many other things) that is needed for the club to keep progressing.”

The proposed site adjacent to the existing car park. Picture: LRFC

However, Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager, turned down the application, citing that neither a transport statement or any ecology assessments, reports or survey work had been submitted.

“In the absence of adequate ecological information, to include information/surveys as relevant in relation great crested newts, or any information to enable the council to conclude that such ecological information would not be required, then it is considered that the proposal is unacceptable,” she said.