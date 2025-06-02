A Mid Wales rugby club, whose ground is being used more often, will carry out extensive maintenance after securing a grant

Llandrindod Wells RFC applied to the town council for a £250 grant towards the £500 total cost of the work.

Jonathan Duggan said the rest of the money would come from club sponsorship and raffles.

He said due to the increased usage of the pitch due to the expansion of the Mid Wales Kites – a junior girls rugby club, they are looking to carry out extensive maintenance to the pitch.

The works will include aeration, top dressing, restoring and remarking over the summer.

The town council was told the club’s aim is to promote rugby in the town and surrounding areas and senior rugby is provided and the facilities are also used by the Mid Wales Kites.

Members were told the materials needed include sand, weedkiller, grass seed, maintenance equipment and labour.

Councillor Steve Sims said: “It is a good application and they are doing a lot of good work with our young boys and girls, getting them involved in sport. It’s a continuing development of the site for the town.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls said the grounds are used by quite a lot or organisations now, young and senior teams and she would have no problem supporting it.

Councillor Jamie Jones said it also fits in with the work former councillor Benjamin Williams did in developing sporting association. He said: “Given the amount of support we have given to the football club, I would like to do it and I wondered if we could up it a bit.”

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) asked if the club could be persuaded to use environmentally friendly weed killing methods if more money could be provided.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said there was £7000 in the budget but councillors have given more than what was requested for the last few grants and it does have to last until March 2026.

Councillor Neil Bastow said they should give them £500 as there are weeds all over the pitch so they need to do something.

Members agreed to give them a grant for the total cost of the work - £500