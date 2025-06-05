'It's nice to keep his legacy alive' - Shrewsbury Rugby Club to climb nine hills in 24 hours in memory of former player

Players, coaches, supporters and staff from the club — including from the 1st and 2nd XVs, women’s teams, colts, and non-playing supporters — will attempt to climb nine of Shropshire’s most iconic hills within 24 hours on Saturday (June 7), raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The challenge covers more than 50 kilometres on foot, starting in south Shropshire with Brown Clee and Titterstone Clee, before heading to Heath Mynd, Stiperstones, Long Mynd (Pole Bank), Ragleth, Caer Caradoc, The Lawley, and finally The Wrekin — a notoriously steep final push.

“We as a club do many things as a group,” explains organiser and senior player Ben Wintle. "We always choose to support the My Name’5 Doddie charity after losing Neil ‘Shaft’ Williams to the awful disease a few years ago.

"It’s nice to keep his legacy alive and relevant as the club ages. He was entering his stalwart years at the club.

"Many of his playing generation are still at the bar supporting the current 1st XV and senior teams of a Saturday. It’s nice to show as a club he’s still respected and thought about.”

Wintle says the spirit of the challenge has captured the entire club, bringing together players and supporters of all ages, backgrounds, and roles.

He added: “The feeling across the group has certainly gone from anticipation to excitement. We’re into the final stages before the walk.

"People’s bags are practically packed by now. It’s no slight challenge this - 50 kilometres on foot, plenty of training has been put in. Some dark moments and some nice moments throughout the training.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than £3,500, with hopes of reaching £5,000 by the end of the walk. All donations go directly to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise awareness and fund research into MND.

To donate, visit Shrewsbury Rugby Club on Instagram or Facebook.