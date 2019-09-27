Dave Manning set for Newport debut

Newport are bidding to make it four wins from four in the Midlands Premier this term against the side promoted as runners-up of the division below last season.

Adams admitted it is a case of entering the unknown, although he has taken advice from fellow promoted side Kettering, who Newport saw off on the opening day.

He believes the introduction of tight head prop Manning, who has been competing for the Royal Air Force in Japan and has previously captained national outfit Henley Hawks, will be a boost for his side.

Adams said: “They have a physical pack so we will be preparing defensively against them.

“We’re pretty positive about how we can attack them and cause them lots of problems with our speed.

“We’ve got to work out defensively how to negate them. We will have to keep our penalty count down this week.”

Paviors have started well to life in Midlands Premier, with two wins from their first three games.

Newport have Manning’s fellow service representative Toby Evans joining up from next week.

New lose-head prop Joe Nixon damaged his neck on the opening day and is missing for six to eight weeks.

But Adams does have new signings Matt Spink, a second row on loan Moseley, and Ben Sullivan from Clifton available.

Adams added on tomorrow’s hosts: “I’ve never played them. They finished second to Kettering (who Newport beat on the opening day) last season and Kettering beat them by a close score last weekend and they’ve given us a little bit of a heads up.

Bridgnorth will be looking to build on last weekend’s resounding victory over South Leicester when they host Broadstreet.