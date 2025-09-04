Shropshire duo to make impact off the bench for Red Roses

Although England have already qualified for the knockouts, avoiding defeat at Brighton's Amex Stadium would see the Red Roses top the group.

That would hand them a quarter-final against the runners-up of Pool B, rather than the winners - with Canada and Scotland playing for that right earlier on Saturday.

Both Ives Campion and Atkin-Davies featured in England's 92-3 demolition of Samoa last weekend - the latter scoring her third try of the tournament.

Rising star Ives Campaion started playing for Telford Hornets at the age of 13, while Atkin-Davies - who has racked up 70 England caps - started playing at Orleton Primary School in Ludlow and continued her journey at Ludlow College.

Lark Atkins-Davies takes part in a training session ahead of England's pivotal clash against Australia on Saturday

Campion and Atkin-Davies dropping to the bench comes as England head coach John Mitchell rings the changes once again, with Jess Breach set for her 50th international cap.

Mitchell said: “To reach 50 caps for your country is testament to the hard work and dedication put in over a number of years, not only by the individual but by those who support them daily.

“Jess should be incredibly proud of her milestone and we’re looking forward to her taking to the field on Saturday.”

Zoe Aldcroft, captain for the tournament, was already ruled out of the clash to face the Wallaroos with a bruised knee, while centre Emily Scarratt has not been risked owing to nerve damage in her shoulder.

Alex Matthews takes the captain’s armband in Aldcroft’s absence for just the second time in her career, while Holly Aitchison returns from an ankle injury to take a place on the bench.

Mitchell added: “We want to build on our opening matches of the tournament and finish the pool stage with a good performance against Australia.

“Brighton has been a great host for us this week. It’s a new venue for the Red Roses, one that has a history of World Cup magic. We’re excited to see thousands of our supporters come down to the south coast and get behind the girls.”