Telford business continues sponsorship of Newport rugby club

The Telford based workwear provider supports the rugby club in a number of ways. The MyWorkwear team provide off-pitch team apparel for both the women's and men's team with polo shirts and formal shirts as well as supporters merchandise such as branded water bottles, sweaters and caps that can be purchased from the club shop.

Speaking of the continuation of the partnership, Peter Thomas, Sponsorship Co-Ordinator at Newport (Salop) RUFC, said: “The commencement of the 25/26 Season marks the second season of a flourishing partnership between Newport Salop RUFC and MyWorkwear.

"As a club, we are extremely grateful for the support from MyWorkwear in supporting grassroots rugby and the merchandise that they have supplied has always been high quality with unmatched service, at a price that is extremely competitive.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship throughout this season and many more after that.”

Peter Thomas from the rugby club pictured with Becky Homersley from MyWorkwear

James Worthington, Co-Owner of MyWorkwear, agreed: “We are absolutely thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Newport (Salop) RUFC. As a local business we’re pleased to show our support not just through our pitchside board and supporter offer, but through the garments and merchandise we are providing to players and supporters alike.”